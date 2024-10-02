Evercore ISI Raises Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $56.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,259,849.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,348 shares of company stock valued at $673,091. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.