Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Shares of VC opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 232,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Visteon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 107.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

