Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPBD. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

UPBD stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

