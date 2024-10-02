Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth about $6,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Enovis by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 100.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 189,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.