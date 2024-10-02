Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.60.

Insulet stock opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.47. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

