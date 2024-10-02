Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

