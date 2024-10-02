Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.