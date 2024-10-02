Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.81.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

ANET opened at $381.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $395.82. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.22 and a 200 day moving average of $322.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.