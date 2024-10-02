Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $269.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,123,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,369,681,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,055,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,905,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after acquiring an additional 346,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,984,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,513,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

