Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.