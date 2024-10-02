BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

BWA stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

