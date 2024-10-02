Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

