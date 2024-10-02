Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.45.

BLCO opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

