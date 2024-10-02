MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.