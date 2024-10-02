MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 15,959 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.