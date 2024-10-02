MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $656,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 463,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 281,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.