Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. American Trust grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

CZR stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

