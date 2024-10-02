MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after buying an additional 108,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

