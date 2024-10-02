11,290 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

