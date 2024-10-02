MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

SEIC opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

