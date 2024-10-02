MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 3,435 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in F5 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,827 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in F5 by 811.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in F5 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in F5 by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,259,378. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.