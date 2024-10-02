MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 4,271 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8 %
JKHY stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.