MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 4,271 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.