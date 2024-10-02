EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

