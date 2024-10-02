CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

