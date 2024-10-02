Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $304.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.