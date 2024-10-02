Critical Survey: Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) & FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and FTD Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $477.49 million 0.08 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.25 FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTD Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79% FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Beachbody and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Beachbody and FTD Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 FTD Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 129.63%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than FTD Companies.

Summary

Beachbody beats FTD Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

