Head to Head Comparison: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) versus Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adevinta ASA and Vivid Seats”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats $775.60 million 1.03 $74.54 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Adevinta ASA.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adevinta ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adevinta ASA and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Adevinta ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Adevinta ASA and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats 4.73% 57.44% 2.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Adevinta ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

