Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Agenus has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

