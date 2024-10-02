APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,065 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 233.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

