APG Asset Management N.V. Has $334,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KOF opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

