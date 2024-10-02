18,330 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

