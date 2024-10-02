MBB Public Markets I LLC Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

