Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Has $69.79 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises about 32.4% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $69,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.52. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.