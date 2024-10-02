APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

