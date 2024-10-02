APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $524,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.