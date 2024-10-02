América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,758 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

