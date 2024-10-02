MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NDSN opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

