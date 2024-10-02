Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $331.07 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. TKO Group comprises about 15.7% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 1.80% of TKO Group worth $331,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 87,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,556,000 after buying an additional 416,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

