LTC Properties’ (LTC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 654,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

