Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

