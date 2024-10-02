Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

