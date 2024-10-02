Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,106,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 180,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 216,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

