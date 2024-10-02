Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCP Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 297.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

