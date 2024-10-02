Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.94.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

