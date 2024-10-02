NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 228,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,876,000 after buying an additional 80,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.