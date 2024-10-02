VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.