Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.29.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $658,321. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.