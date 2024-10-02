Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PTN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
