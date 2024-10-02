Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

