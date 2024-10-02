Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.15

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.15 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 86.85 ($1.16), with a volume of 23716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.75 ($1.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 92 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Currys to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Currys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Currys

Currys Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.59. The firm has a market cap of £991.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,457.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £209,654.73 ($280,437.04). 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.