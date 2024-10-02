Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 432.53 ($5.79), with a volume of 10092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.74).

Breedon Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 395.25.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

